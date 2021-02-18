 

Cloudy and cold drizzle will be fizzled-out by the wind and sun this weekend

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The front and surface low is situated south and east of Columbus. We still have plenty of moisture lifting in the region for more drizzle and spotty light showers. This will continue now through early Friday morning.

High pressure towards the west is finally giving a break for our Texas neighbors from any snow and ice. The air is cold and sunny. The sunshine will hopefully thaw-out frozen infrastructure to get water and gas running smoothly again.

Our sunshine builds back into the region Friday afternoon and throughout the weekend. This welcomed pattern will help warm the surface and dry us out finally.

Monday we will be clipped by a Pacific storm and the severe winter weather impacts will not be as bad like the past two storms we had this week.

We will be dry most of next week until another storm arrives the following Thursday, and of course we are in severe weather season so this system needs to be watched closely.

Enjoy this forecast! 😊

For iOS users, you can get the weather app here

For Android users, you can get the weather app here

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

47° / 39°
Light Rain
Light Rain 0% 47° 39°

Friday

50° / 28°
AM Clouds/PM Sun
AM Clouds/PM Sun 11% 50° 28°

Saturday

57° / 31°
Sunny
Sunny 2% 57° 31°

Sunday

60° / 46°
Sunny
Sunny 4% 60° 46°

Monday

62° / 35°
AM Showers
AM Showers 47% 62° 35°

Tuesday

64° / 38°
Sunny
Sunny 7% 64° 38°

Wednesday

69° / 46°
Sunny
Sunny 7% 69° 46°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

47°

7 PM
Showers
47%
47°

47°

8 PM
Showers
55%
47°

46°

9 PM
Showers
53%
46°

47°

10 PM
Cloudy
18%
47°

47°

11 PM
Cloudy
19%
47°

46°

12 AM
Cloudy
19%
46°

45°

1 AM
Few Showers
30%
45°

45°

2 AM
Showers
48%
45°

44°

3 AM
Showers
40%
44°

44°

4 AM
Cloudy
24%
44°

43°

5 AM
Cloudy
23%
43°

42°

6 AM
Cloudy
23%
42°

41°

7 AM
Cloudy
11%
41°

40°

8 AM
Cloudy
10%
40°

40°

9 AM
Cloudy
10%
40°

41°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
41°

42°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
42°

45°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
45°

47°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
47°

48°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
1%
48°

48°

3 PM
Sunny
1%
48°

49°

4 PM
Sunny
1%
49°

49°

5 PM
Sunny
1%
49°

48°

6 PM
Sunny
1%
48°

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories