Cloudy and cold drizzle will be fizzled-out by the wind and sun this weekend

The front and surface low is situated south and east of Columbus. We still have plenty of moisture lifting in the region for more drizzle and spotty light showers. This will continue now through early Friday morning.

High pressure towards the west is finally giving a break for our Texas neighbors from any snow and ice. The air is cold and sunny. The sunshine will hopefully thaw-out frozen infrastructure to get water and gas running smoothly again.

Our sunshine builds back into the region Friday afternoon and throughout the weekend. This welcomed pattern will help warm the surface and dry us out finally.

Monday we will be clipped by a Pacific storm and the severe winter weather impacts will not be as bad like the past two storms we had this week.

We will be dry most of next week until another storm arrives the following Thursday, and of course we are in severe weather season so this system needs to be watched closely.

Enjoy this forecast! 😊