Columbus, Ga (WRBL)- Some of us starting the morning off clear, while clouds begin to move in across our Alabama counties. Temperatures were trending cooler as lows dropped into the lower 50s. Heading further into our Sunday, clouds will continue to increase, leaving us with overcast skies this evening. Highs will only reach into the mid to upper 60s.

Enjoy cooler temperatures through Tuesday. Lows will remain in the low to mid 40s through Tuesday morning and high will struggle to get out of the upper 60s each day.

Starting Wednesday, we start to warm up slightly back into the lower 70s. Lows will reach into the mid 50s by Friday morning ahead of our next storm system.

Our next chance for rain likely moves in Friday thanks to a cool front. Showers and storms will be possible Friday and early Saturday. Temperature cool back off slightly behind this front.