Columbus, Ga (WRBL)- A few of us saw peeks of sunshine earlier today but those overcast skies quickly moved back into the forecast this afternoon. Temperatures will cool back off into the mid to upper 40s overnight, and those clouds will continue to hold steady.

Tracking a gulf low pressure system that is set to move in Tuesday afternoon. Our southern counties will likely see showers starting tomorrow morning. The heaviest rain will stay south of Columbus until late Tuesday as this system continues to move to the northeast.

Showers will be widespread by Wednesday and some may be heavy at times. Wind gusts may also reach up to 30 mph. Readings will be cooler because of the rain and continued cloud cover as highs only reach into the upper 50s. Rain will likely continue through early Thursday.

A cool front moving in this weekend will help to clear out any clouds, leaving us with a gorgeous weekend. Highs behind the front are set to stay in the mid to upper 60s, but lows will drop into the low to mid 40s by the start of next week.