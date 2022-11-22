A break in the clouds, starting tomorrow morning, with only a few stray clouds throughout the day Wednesday. By your Thanksgiving, however, we will start to see more cloud cover build-up ahead of our next system moving in from the Gulf of Mexico. This system will move in overnight on Friday with showers beginning early and continuing throughout the day and even a rumble of thunder is possible.

We will get a short break from the rain Saturday morning, but those wet conditions will return before midday. We will see scattered showers last throughout the day, with conditions clearing late that evening. This will leave us with drier conditions for Sunday and the start of next week, with only a few high clouds remaining as we head into next week.

Temperatures will continue to warm as we head toward the end of the week. Readings will reach into the 70s tomorrow and again on Thursday, but we will see those upper 60s again thanks to heavy cloud cover on Friday and Saturday. Our morning lows will reach the low 60s by Saturday.

A cold front will move through Saturday night/Sunday morning, which will cool morning temperatures back into the 50s for Sunday. This cooling trend will continue as we head into next week, with morning lows dipping into the mid-40s for your Monday and Tuesday.