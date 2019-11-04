Cloudy with a chance of…light rain and better chances for the end of the week

The clouds are a telltale sign that we will be seeing a few light showers at best in this upcoming forecast. There is a weak upper level disturbance, that will bring only a smattering of a light shower or even a few sprinkles in the overnight forecast.

Temperatures will remain mild through this forecast and we’ll call this front #1 this week. The sunshine will come out until Wednesday. Now our second system, which will call front number two will bring late showers to the region and will last throughout the day on Friday. Good news is, we are looking at a sunny weekend and a bit cooler as well.

This will not be as cold as last weekend but certainly cooler. Next week we are focused on a bigger change beginning on Monday. It will become breezy and this is more of an arctic air mass, which will bring temperatures down early next week potentially down into the upper 20s and highs into the mid-40s. We still need to keep an eye on this this is quite a long way away.