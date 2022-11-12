TODAY: Saturday morning saw some pretty dense fog around, but that has since diminished and we’re left with mostly cloudy conditions. We could see a little sunshine today, but we could also see a few isolated showers early on. Highs today will top out in the low 70s, but that is a little misleading, because once the front moves through around midday, temperatures will start to cool, getting down to into the low 60s by sunset. Tonight, temperatures will continue to drop, eventually dropping into the low to mid 30s.

SUNDAY: Sunday will be quite different, as we’ll see lots of sunshine, but we’ll be much cooler. Highs on Sunday probably won’t even get out of the 50s in many places. Here in Columbus and Phenix City, our high looks to top out at about 57°.

WEEK AHEAD: For the week ahead, we’re going to stay cool, even while we have a couple of chances for rain. Tuesday, and system rides along the coast and gives us a chance for rain on Tuesday, then late Thursday into early Friday, a low pressure in the Gulf may give us another chance for some showers, but there is some uncertainty with this latter system, so stay tuned.

TROPICS: All is quiet in the Tropics and nothing new is expected over the next 5-10 days.

Thanks for watching WRBL News 3 and have a great Saturday! Brian