Coastal areas very much at risk, this week

Hurricane Dorian: A slight northwest turn and I mean ever so slight turn. The northern Bahamas are bearing the brunt of this storm and it is not letting up. Our impacts are low and indirect but coastal Georgia and the Carolinas need to stay on high alert.

Three cool fronts are helping to keep Dorian out in the Atlantic but if the upper winds associated with the trough or the high pressure behind this weakens doesn’t necessarily mean we will have a direct impact but even a 40 mile deviation will be more coastal destruction. The air behind this front will keep us mainly fair, dry, and hot by the end of the week.

Based on the current forecast Dorian’s influence post the north Carolina coast will be out of the region Thursday and then another cool front should knock it out to sea.

Extended forecast: The weekend becomes a bit unsettled from a third cool front, which stalls across the region and brings hit and miss showers and storms, unrelated to Dorian, of course and we’ll be back to late summer weather.