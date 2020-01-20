Cold air with sunny skies and scattered showers coming later in the week

We’re seeing some of the coldest air since mid-November so this is not pipe bursting weather, but we’re looking at a couple more sub-freezing mornings in widespread 20s in the overnight.

Windchill will be almost negligible since the winds are subsiding. A light breeze will be just enough to knock us into the upper teens for a short time.

Daytime highs with the sunshine will be cooler than average, however, the sun will make it feel pleasantly cool.

As soon as you get used to all of the sun, a fast moving storm system will come out of the Eastern Pacific and remain in the southern states, so the next storm system will not be as cold.

Expect warmer air lifting out of the gulf, which will bring us afternoon scattered shower activity on Thursday, with a cool front throughout the day on Friday keeping it wet at times. Clearing for the weekend, with mostly sunny to sunny skies.

It will not be as cold as the last system. In fact, it’ll be more average for this time of year, meaning highs in the upper 50s, and lows in the upper 30s. Interesting side note: after the storm system we’re talking about, there is one more for the month of January. So, it’s safe to say the rest of this month won’t be a washout.