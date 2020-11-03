Cold front chills Eta, but sunshine coming in first heading into the middle of the week

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

We’ll have another dose of sunshine in your midweek forecast, then we are focused on a cold front and Eta’s forecast track.

The cold front will increase clouds from the west through Friday and temperatures will increase from the mid to upper 70s over the weekend. Overnight low temperatures will also be on the rebound ahead of the subtropical system.

Eta’s track has done an about face in the last several hours due to the cold front it will draw Eta’s energy across Cuba and somewhere in the Florida straits by Sunday. Potentially, it will be a tropical storm.

Do not bank on this forecast because a lot can change if its remnants move across the Gulf of Mexico and lift it up with a secondary front into our region, as a tropical system of some sort. This means that the models are all over the place for strength and intensity.

One thing is certain, there will be plenty of rain in the southeast region Saturday through at least Tuesday of the following week. Stay tuned as we update this ever-evolving forecast.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

On the Ballot - Georgia Ballot Measures

More On The Ballot

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

69° / 43°
Clear
Clear 0% 69° 43°

Wednesday

72° / 50°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 0% 72° 50°

Thursday

74° / 57°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 0% 74° 57°

Friday

76° / 63°
More clouds than sun
More clouds than sun 10% 76° 63°

Saturday

75° / 65°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 20% 75° 65°

Sunday

75° / 68°
Morning showers
Morning showers 30% 75° 68°

Monday

79° / 71°
Showers possible in the afternoon
Showers possible in the afternoon 30% 79° 71°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

59°

7 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
59°

56°

8 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
56°

53°

9 PM
Clear
0%
53°

51°

10 PM
Clear
0%
51°

49°

11 PM
Clear
0%
49°

48°

12 AM
Clear
0%
48°

47°

1 AM
Clear
0%
47°

47°

2 AM
Clear
0%
47°

46°

3 AM
Clear
0%
46°

45°

4 AM
Clear
0%
45°

44°

5 AM
Clear
0%
44°

44°

6 AM
Clear
0%
44°

44°

7 AM
Clear
0%
44°

46°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
46°

53°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
53°

58°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
58°

63°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
63°

66°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
66°

68°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
68°

70°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
70°

70°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
70°

70°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
70°

68°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
68°

65°

6 PM
Clear
0%
65°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories