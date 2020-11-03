Cold front chills Eta, but sunshine coming in first heading into the middle of the week

We’ll have another dose of sunshine in your midweek forecast, then we are focused on a cold front and Eta’s forecast track.

The cold front will increase clouds from the west through Friday and temperatures will increase from the mid to upper 70s over the weekend. Overnight low temperatures will also be on the rebound ahead of the subtropical system.

Eta’s track has done an about face in the last several hours due to the cold front it will draw Eta’s energy across Cuba and somewhere in the Florida straits by Sunday. Potentially, it will be a tropical storm.

Do not bank on this forecast because a lot can change if its remnants move across the Gulf of Mexico and lift it up with a secondary front into our region, as a tropical system of some sort. This means that the models are all over the place for strength and intensity.

One thing is certain, there will be plenty of rain in the southeast region Saturday through at least Tuesday of the following week. Stay tuned as we update this ever-evolving forecast.