 

Cold front chills Eta’s power and moves her out of town, but another storm could be brewing in the East Caribbean

Our confidence is now on par with a more accurate forecast for Eta’s track. What’s remarkable is that our GRAF model continues to be accurate, taking Eta on the same path now as the National Hurricane Center’s forecast track.

Thanks to a cold front that is redirecting the bulk of the energy out of our region, which will clear us by Thursday afternoon, that is front number one.

A second front is coming late Sunday with increasing clouds and very limited moisture but there is still a chance for a passing shower on Sunday afternoon. This front will clear out for next week, bringing us an abundance of sunshine, and making it breezy and cooler.

Readings will range from the lower 80s today to mid to upper 70s by the end of the week, and after the second front passes through on Monday we can expect high readings taking a dip towards 70 degrees and down to the mid 60s. Overnight lows could be in the upper 40s.

As for an update on the Tropics, we’re watching a tropical wave in the East Caribbean that has a good chance of forming as we continue this record-breaking year for tropical storms in the Atlantic.

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

84° / 70°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 70% 84° 70°

Thursday

80° / 56°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 80° 56°

Friday

77° / 50°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 10% 77° 50°

Saturday

75° / 58°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 20% 75° 58°

Sunday

78° / 52°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 78° 52°

Monday

67° / 42°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 67° 42°

Tuesday

65° / 43°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 65° 43°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

77°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
77°

75°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
75°

74°

8 PM
Thunderstorms
60%
74°

73°

9 PM
Thunderstorms
60%
73°

73°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
73°

72°

11 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
72°

71°

12 AM
Showers
50%
71°

71°

1 AM
Showers
40%
71°

72°

2 AM
Showers
40%
72°

72°

3 AM
Showers
50%
72°

72°

4 AM
Few Showers
30%
72°

71°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
71°

71°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
71°

71°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
71°

71°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
71°

71°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
71°

72°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
72°

74°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
74°

75°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
75°

76°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
76°

78°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
78°

79°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
79°

79°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
79°

77°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
77°

