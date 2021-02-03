Cold front sweeping in but chill won’t set, some sunny days ahead with a mild weekend

The “real” cold weather is slowly lifting out of the region in the forecast. By Thursday, the forecast is back on track for clouds and mild air drifting back into the region.

A cold front will sweep through in the overnight on Friday and clear by late morning, with moderate rain showers across the two-state area.

On Saturday morning, we’ll start the day off sunny but we’ll see increasing clouds in the afternoon from the same cold front moving north as a warm front, bringing showers back into the region.

There will be showers late Saturday and Sunday morning before it exits out of the region. We will still remain partly sunny for the rest of Sunday. Readings are going to be into the mid-50s for highs and upper 30s and lower 40s for lows.

Next week I’ve been advertising the Arctic air mass digging this far south, but now the models hint at being staved off and the same system or front from Sunday will lift back in the region.

Similar to Saturday’s front, the readings will stay seasonal and not as frigid as we thought. Rain will linger across the region through Tuesday, with hit or miss showers.

*Stay alert with us because systems coming out of the Gulf going into the long-range forecast could be the right recipe for winter weather in the Deep South.

