Columbus, Ga. (WRBL)-The air behind the cold front is cooler and drier, which will last through Thanksgiving. There will be plenty of sunshine and cold air in the mornings to bring the seasonal chill in the air for Thursday.

A fast-moving and weak shortwave disturbance lifting out of the Gulf will brush the region on Black Friday, adding a few more clouds and only a slight chance of a few showers. Behind this system, we will clear and bring back more sunshine while still remaining cool.

Late Sunday and early Monday morning a fast-moving front will clip the region, with only a sporadic shower before we clear and become even cooler from what we are experiencing this weekend. A cool and sunny period will follow until a more active pattern in the first week of December.