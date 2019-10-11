Cold front to bring slight chance of rain

Cold front moving into the southeast right now and will likely push through the Chattahoochee Valley late on Saturday; however, it will take some time to fully move through the area as forward momentum will be lost.

With the loss of momentum, the front stalls out Sunday into next week. This boundary will help increase our rain chances that we desperately need to help alleviate the drought the conditions that continue to plague Alabama and Georgia.

Greatest rain chances will come next week around Monday and Tuesday and we are projected to receive anywhere between 1-2 inches depending on where the heaviest rain showers develop.

Mid-week another cold front moves into the region and will clear the previous boundary. Cooler air is behind this secondary front and will likely drop morning low temperatures into the mid to low 50s.