Columbus, Ga (WRBL)- Many areas stayed in low 40s this morning, but across portions of Chambers, Troup, and Meriwether counties, readings dropped back into the mid to upper 30s. Another chilly morning is in store for tomorrow as readings drop into the lower 30s. As this afternoon’s winds die back down, Thursday morning will be the best chance for areas of frost for the next few days.

After tomorrow, temperatures will start to heat back up ahead of our next storm system. By Saturday, morning lows will warm almost 20 degrees into the lower 50s. This storm system will start to develop across portions of Texas towards Mississippi, which is where the greatest severe weather threat will be.

Isolated showers and storms will start to pop up Saturday ahead of the main front. The front is likely to move through Sunday morning, bringing a potential for strong storms.

Behind this front, morning lows drop right back into the 30s by Monday and remain cool for through the midweek. In the extended forecast, conditions stay dry through next school week, with just a few passing clouds.