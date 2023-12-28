Columbus, Ga (WRBL)- This morning’s cold front has helped to clear out those overcast conditions from yesterday, leaving us with just a few fair weather clouds today. Temperatures warmed into the 50s and 60s this afternoon, with cool highs across our northern counties.

Overnight readings will take chilly turn, dropping into the the lower 30s. With breezy conditions continuing, morning lows will feel like they are in the low to mid 20s. Temperatures will struggle to heat up tomorrow afternoon, only warming into the upper 40s, and feel-like values will remain in the low to mid 40s.

Morning temperatures will remain in the lower 30s through the weekend and New Year’s Eve. The best chance for frost remains Sunday morning as winds calm back down.

A secondary cool front will move in for New Year’s day, bringing scattered showers in the afternoon. Behind this front, readings drop back into the lower 30s by midweek. Another system set to move through Wednesday will bring another chance for stray showers.