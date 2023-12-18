Columbus, Ga (WRBL)- After this weekend’s showers, the start of our week has been absolutely beautiful. Clear skies and breezy conditions for our Monday, and temperatures warmed into the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Tomorrow morning lows will drop into the 30s, but with breezy conditions lingering through the morning, wind chill values will be in the lower 20 and even teens for some areas. Tuesday afternoon will remain breezy and sunny, and afternoon highs will be cooler in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Clouds move back in in the middle of the week, and morning lows drop even further Wednesday morning into the 20s. Winds will be calmer, so widespread frost will be likely Wednesday morning and again Thursday morning.

Our next system will move in on time for Christmas weekend. Pop-up showers will be possible through the weekend, but the best chance for rainfall will be on Christmas Day.