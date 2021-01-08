 

Cold weather continues, with a dose of sunshine, and tracking a winter storm

Weather

Weekend: Sub-freezing readings these next two mornings. The afternoon readings will also remain chilly and cool but the sunshine will make the weekend weather tolerable.

This weekend we are tracking a storm system across Texas, which will develop into a winter storm. Forecast models indicate that this system will track across the southeast across Alabama, with a wintry mix across the north central region.

Monday-Tuesday Storm System: We need to keep an eye on this system for any changes. Our models indicate that readings are not favorable at this time for any concern for the east central Alabama corridor.

Next Week: After this storm tracks out of the region Tuesday we are back into a drier but cooler than average forecast. More sunshine will be back into the forecast.

7 Day Forecast

Friday

42° / 34°
Cloudy
Cloudy 0% 42° 34°

Saturday

47° / 27°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 6% 47° 27°

Sunday

54° / 35°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 7% 54° 35°

Monday

52° / 41°
Showers
Showers 50% 52° 41°

Tuesday

52° / 33°
AM Clouds/PM Sun
AM Clouds/PM Sun 15% 52° 33°

Wednesday

56° / 32°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 12% 56° 32°

Thursday

58° / 38°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 8% 58° 38°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

42°

7 PM
Cloudy
2%
42°

41°

8 PM
Cloudy
2%
41°

41°

9 PM
Cloudy
2%
41°

40°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
40°

40°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
40°

39°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
39°

38°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
38°

37°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
5%
37°

36°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
36°

36°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
36°

35°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
35°

35°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
35°

35°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
35°

35°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
35°

36°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
5%
36°

38°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
38°

40°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
40°

42°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
42°

43°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
43°

45°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
45°

45°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
45°

46°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
46°

47°

5 PM
Sunny
1%
47°

44°

6 PM
Clear
2%
44°

