 

Colder air remains north, wet weather clears, then a severe weather pattern next week

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Short term Forecast: We are now seeing the secondary front helping to push the clouds and rain farther south. This will allow the high pressure to fill-in behind it. There will be cooler air in the morning, with clear skies and mid to upper 30s. The sunshine (Lack of Canadian Air) will allow us to warm quickly across Alabama and Georgia into the lower 60s.

On the heels of this system, the southern branch of the jet stream will send another wave quickly on the heels of this system for clouds returning on Sunday, with late rain and a very active weather pattern for next week.

Severe Weather Season: We are now officially entering the severe weather season of 2021, as we approach our severe weather season.

WEATHER AWARE: Late Monday afternoon ( Subject to change 3 pm Monday-2am Tuesday) into early Tuesday morning there’s a good set-up for isolated severe storms, with damaging wind and isolated tornadoes.

WEDNESDAY: We need to watch closely for a return set-up from an upper level through the building across the same strong front that enters the region. Wet weather and possible localized flooding, all day. We will clear Thursday and Friday, with similar readings and still remaining mild.

7 Day Forecast

Friday

54° / 38°
Cloudy
Cloudy 0% 54° 38°

Saturday

62° / 45°
Sunny
Sunny 3% 62° 45°

Sunday

57° / 52°
Cloudy
Cloudy 10% 57° 52°

Monday

72° / 63°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 33% 72° 63°

Tuesday

72° / 54°
AM Showers
AM Showers 32% 72° 54°

Wednesday

60° / 42°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 73% 60° 42°

Thursday

56° / 35°
Sunny
Sunny 15% 56° 35°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

54°

7 PM
Cloudy
4%
54°

52°

8 PM
Cloudy
3%
52°

51°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
51°

50°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
50°

48°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
48°

47°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
47°

47°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
2%
47°

46°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
3%
46°

44°

3 AM
Clear
3%
44°

43°

4 AM
Clear
4%
43°

42°

5 AM
Clear
4%
42°

41°

6 AM
Clear
4%
41°

40°

7 AM
Clear
3%
40°

39°

8 AM
Sunny
3%
39°

42°

9 AM
Sunny
2%
42°

46°

10 AM
Sunny
1%
46°

51°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
51°

54°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
54°

56°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
56°

58°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
58°

60°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
60°

60°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
60°

60°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
60°

58°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
1%
58°

