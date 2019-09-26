Colorful sky because of light scattering

Drier than average conditions will persist. A dry front will enter the region on the day Thursday and will give the impression for rainfall but hardly a drop. I’m going to add the word, “A few sprinkles” or maybe a “Passing shower” but this will not be measurable or beneficial.

Readings will remain into the mid-90s and lower to mid-70s in the forecast. The extended outlook will continue with readings into the lower 90s for highs and lower 70s in the morning.