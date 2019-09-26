The colors of the sunset are from a meteorological phenomenon called scattering. There are molecules and tiny particles in the atmosphere, which change the direction of light rays, making them scatter across the sky. This so called scattering affects the color of light coming from the sky, but the details are determined by the wavelength of the light and the size of the particle. You’ll notice sunrise and sunsets are similar in color (red, orange, yellowish) by way of the longer wavelengths of light and during the day the shorter the wave lengths appear blue.
Colorful sky because of light scattering
by: Bob JeswaldPosted: / Updated: