Columbus’s National Weather Radio Transmitter temporarily offline

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus-based National Weather Service Transmitter is temporarily off the air and technicians have been notified.

An official announcement from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says the transmitter is off the air due to a telephone line issue.

The following counties have been affected by the technical issue:

Chattahoochee County (Georgia)

Harris County (Georgia)

Marion County (Georgia)

Muscogee County (Georgia)

Stewart County (Georgia)

Talbot County (Georgia)

Webster County (Georgia)

Lee County (Alabama)

Russell County (Alabama)

NOAA says alternate service is available from transmitters based in Americus, Ga., Thomaston, Ga., and Ashburn, Ga.