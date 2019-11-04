Comfortable afternoon with highs in the 60s, showers return Tuesday morning.

Today will be another comfortable and cool day with highs in the middle 60s, a few degrees below average. Clouds will continue to move in this morning and then becoming mostly cloudy during the afternoon but staying dry.

Showers will return on Tuesday morning as moisture moves in from the south, a few of these will linger around the morning commute and could be heavy. A cold front will slide through during the mid-morning and clouds will begin to decrease from west to east, highs will reach the low to middle 70s.

Staying in the 70s for the remainder of the week, our next chance for rain will be late Thursday into Friday. Behind the front, temperatures will drop back to the 60s for the weekend.