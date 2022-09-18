SUNDAY: Sunday will be absolutely gorgeous with no rain and very little clouds. Highs today will be slightly warmer than Saturday with some of you hitting 90.

MONDAY: We continue to be sunny and dry with slightly above average highs. Temps will approach the low 90s for much of the area.

TUESDAY: Lots of sunshine and dry conditions will continue with temps approaching the mid 90s by the afternoon. So it will be on the warm side heading into mid-week.

WEDNESDAY & THURSDAY: Wednesday and Thursday will be sunny and dry once again, but will feature well above average temperatures as we head for the mid to upper 90s!

FRIDAY: Good news is, the warm-up will be brief as a dry cool front arrives late Thursday and cools us off for the upcoming weekend, well at least closer to seasonable anyway, with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.

TROPICS: Tropical Storm Fiona continues to churn in the northeast Caribbean nearing Hurricane strength. Fiona is expected to become a Hurricane sometime today as she moves off to the northwest impacting Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic with possible life-threatening flash flooding. Fiona is not expected to impact the US mainland at this point and it looks to northward, then eventually off to the northeast, passing close to Bermuda, then out to sea.

Thanks for watching WRBL News 3 and have a great Sunday! Brian