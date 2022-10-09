TODAY: The sunny and dry conditions continue for Sunday with a few clouds streaming through the region, mainly south of Columbus. Highs today will be near 80°.

TONIGHT: Another clear and cool night is on tap with overnight lows down in the upper 40s to around 50°.

MONDAY & TUESDAY: We continue the theme of mostly sunny and dry through Tuesday. Monday, highs will be seasonable with temps near 80°, but we’ll see a slight warm up on Tuesday with highs in the mid 80s thanks to a southerly flow.

WEDNESDAY & THURSDAY: That southerly flow is also going ot help bring in some moisture ahead of a frontal system. Wednesday afternoon and evening we could see a few showers around, and the chance stays with us through Thursday morning. The front passes through the area on Thursday around midday, and afterwards skies start to clear out and conditions improve heading toward the weekend.

NEXT WEEKEND: Next weekend will be another nice couple of days with lots of mostly sunny skies and highs highs in the mid to upper 70s.

TROPICS: Hurricane Julia made landfall early this morning as a Category 1 Hurricane on the east coast of Nicaragua with winds of 85 mph. Julia is forecasted to exit off the west coast of Nicaragua into the Pacific later this afternoon, and is expected to hug the western coastline of Central America before it eventually dissipates midweek. No other tropical activity is expected over the next 5 days.

Thanks for watching WRBL News 3 and have a great Sunday! Brian