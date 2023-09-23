Columbus, Ga. (WRBL)-Another dry day Sunday across the entire region with plenty of sunshine. Readings will reach nearly 90°. We are also tracking a strong storm system across the central US.

This system will get caught up in a southern portion of our high-pressure, which is lifting back towards New England. Alabama and Georgia will be on the southern fringe of the high pressure. This set-up will allow subtropical air to lift ahead of this front, coming out of the central United States, which will set the stage for unsettled weather for mid-week.

The cool front will trigger scattered showers and storms starting Wednesday into Thursday. In the short-term forecast (Wednesday), we need to watch for a few storms, which may elevate, or become strong to severe.

Friday, just a few light showers in the region as a system erodes and high pressure builds back into the forecast, just in time for the weekend again. For the last weekend of September expect plenty of sun and pleasant conditions.