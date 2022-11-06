SUNDAY: Sunday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the low to mid 80s, well above average for this time of the year. A stray shower is possible, but most of us will remain dry. Tonight, partly cloudy with lows in the mid 60s.

MONDAY: Monday we’ll start out with some clouds before we turn mostly sunny in the afternoon with highs in the mid 80s once again.

TUESDAY: We remain dry on Tuesday, but we’ll see our highs start to come down a bit as they top out near 80°.

WEDNESDAY: Wednesday will feature highs closer to average with highs only in the low 70s, but we’ll also be watching the tropics closely as a subtropical or tropical system could be approaching the east coast of Florida.

THURSDAY: Our weather will feature a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the low to mid 70s. As that subtropical or tropical system comes ashore down in Florida, it will be spreading some of the clouds associated with it in our region., so expect clouds to be increasing later in the day.

FRIDAY: Friday is when we could see any impacts from that subtropical or tropical system. As of now, the majority of the rain and squally weather is expected to be east of our area. 2 things will be in play though. The tropical system itself, and a cold front will be approaching from the west. If it comes far enough east as the tropical system passes by, it would help keep the tropical system further to our east, and may even help keep us completely dry. But, we’re still quite a few days away, so a lot can and probably will change.

Remember too, Hurricane season runs until November 30th, so even though we’re late in the year, the tropics are still capable of producing some tropical activity and have to be watched.

SATURDAY: Late Friday into early Saturday, that cold front comes through and not only really cools us off, but brings in some much drier air. It will be beautiful on Saturday, but highs may not make it out of the 60s.

Thanks for watching WRBL News 3, and have a great Sunday! Brian