Continued wet plus your Labor Day Weekend forecast

Highs on Sunday struggled to get out of the upper 70s to low 80s and today will be a little bit of the same. We can expect the chance for off and on showers and storms today with high temperatures in the low to middle 80s, any rain that may fall could be heavy as these storms will likely be slow movers. Mostly cloudy skies tonight with temperatures in the low 70s and another chance for scattered showers and storms for Tuesday afternoon with highs in the middle 80s.

Don’t get too excited about this cool down, the heat moves back in starting on Wednesday with highs in the 90s. A chance for a few scattered showers possible during the evening as a front moves through but this front won’t do anything but dry us out for a couple of days. Sunny skies on Thursday behind the front with highs in the low 90s, we’ll stay in the low to middle 90s to round out the rest of the week with sunny skies on Friday and a very slim chance of stray shower.