Cool and breezy today, beautiful weekend ahead!

The cold front has moved through, expect clouds to linger for most of the day while temperatures only warm up to upper 50s to low 60s.

Tonight: Temperatures will fall into the middle to upper 30s as clouds clear, Saturday morning will be cold but at least we’ll have the sun.

Our next cold front will arrive on Tuesday bringing us a chance of rain, highs will reach the 50s but will fall into the 40s by the evening commute. As skies clear temperatures will drop into Wednesday morning and the coldest air of the season will settle in. Temperatures to start Wednesday morning will be in the middle to upper 20s and afternoon highs only reaching the upper 40s to low 50s.