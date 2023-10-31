Columbus, Ga (WRBL)- Today’s cold front is already passing through and bringing overcast and breezy conditions this afternoon. A few areas saw stray showers earlier today but most of us stayed dry.

Your Trick or Treat Forecast is looking clear but cooler this evening! Clouds will start to clear up within the next few hours. Temperatures took a 20 degree drop this afternoon into the low to mid 60s. Later this evening readings will drop back into the 50s, plus, it will still be windy so jackets will come in handy.

Freeze Warnings are in effect until Wednesday morning for our northern counties, and Freeze Watches have been extended to include the entire News 3 area through Thursday morning. Readings will be in the mid 30s Wednesday morning and in the lower 30s Thursday morning, but feel-like temperatures will be in the 20s.

Heading toward the weekend, readings will slowly start to heat back up into the mid 70s by Saturday. Morning lows will reach into the 50s by Sunday morning. There is little chance for rain but we will be watching to see if we can tap more moisture later next week.