Columbus, Ga (WRBL)- After some areas dropped below freezing this morning across our northern counties, our Tuesday ended with pleasant conditions. These few passing clouds, primarily Columbus south, will move out by tomorrow morning.

Readings tomorrow morning will hold steady in the lower 40s. Winds will start to ramp up by mid morning with gusts Wednesday afternoon reaching up to 25 mph. A cold front moving through tomorrow will cause morning lows to drop below freezing by Thursday morning.

Conditions will remain dry and cool until our next storm system arrives this weekend. Temperatures will heat up ahead of these storms, as morning lows jump almost 20 degrees by Saturday.

The best potential for severe weather, as of now, remains to our west. However, there is still much uncertainty involving this system. Models currently show storms lasting late Saturday through early Sunday. Readings drop back into the 30s by the start of next week behind this front.