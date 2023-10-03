6PM:

Columbus, Ga (WRBL)- Another dry day for our Tuesday with clear blue skies throughout the afternoon. Temperatures warmed into the 80s with warmer temperatures across our southern counties. Breezy conditions have helped to spread smoke from fires and reducing the air quality slightly.

We will stay breezy through Wednesday night, and dry conditions will linger through most of the week. Our next chance for rain will move in Friday afternoon thanks to a cool front. However, this front will likely only bring pop up showers.

Following the passage of this front, we will get a taste of Fall temperatures! Highs Saturday afternoon will drop into the mid 70s. By Sunday lows will drop into the upper 40s for many areas and highs will struggle to get out of lower 70s. Enjoy the cooler weather because temperatures begin to heat back up again my midweek next week.