Columbus, Ga (WRBL)- Clouds clearing this Saturday morning as a cool front begins to move through the southeast. Temperatures started off mild this morning in the 50s and 60s, but later this afternoon, will warm into the mid 70s.

For the rest of the weekend, morning lows drop into the low to mid 40s Sunday morning and skies remain clear through the end of the weekend. Clouds move back into the forecast Monday morning ahead of our next storm system.

Showers and storms will likely move in early Tuesday and last through Wednesday morning. These storms have the capability of producing strong to severe storms to our west as they move closer to the News 3 viewing area. As for our own severe weather threat, there is some uncertainty. Skies will clear as we head toward the end of the week and temperatures will cool into the low 60s.