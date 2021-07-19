Cool front sends waves of storms across the region through mid-week

Widespread showers and storms will continue for the remainder of the afternoon and evening due to a cool front moving through. Instability remains fairly low with heavy rainfall being the primary concern. local low-lying areas seeing repeated rainfall will experience some flooding.

Temperatures will cool down into the low to upper 80’s Tuesday and Wednesday, with showers and storms continuing as this front stalls to our north. Low-pressure systems ride along the front and kick up showers and storms across the region.

Towards the end of the week, rain chances will decrease a bit and leave us with our usual chance of isolated afternoon showers and storms.

For now, the weekend looks to be nicer, but the chance for stray afternoon storms remains.