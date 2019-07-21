‘Cool’ front to bring rain and slightly cooler temps

Some relief from the heat as we are tracking a cold front that will move into the southeast increasing rain chances and dropping temperatures into the upper 80s.

There is some uncertainty on if the cold front will fully make it through the Chattahoochee Valley. With that said, the greatest day for rain will be Tuesday with the approach of the front. We expect the front to start to stall out just as it passes the area. For this on Wednesday, we introduce some drier air, but that doesn’t last too long as high pressure from the south will nudge the frontal boundary back northward causing the boundary for the initiation point for showers and storms.

Temperatures through the forecast period will be 2-5 degrees below average.