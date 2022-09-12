COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Cool front working its way through the viewing area right now with some showers and thunderstorms across our southern and southeastern counties.

Overnight a few lingering clouds will be possible across our southern viewing area while our northern counties will see clear skies as the drier, less humid air starts to filter into the area. Morning lows Tuesday will be in the low 60s with a few rural areas in the upper 50s. Temperatures by the afternoon will still warm into the mid 80s, but the low humidity will make it feel quite pleasant.

We continue the pleasant, fall-like weather for a good majority of the forecast as temperatures slowly rebound back to the upper 80s with rainfall chances holding off.

Rainfall chances tick up slightly for the upcoming weekend as we are tracking a weak low that develops on the aforementioned cool front that stalls across the Florida panhandle. This energy is short-term for the moment.