Cool refreshing mornings ahead

Couple of cooler, below average days coming up which is unusual for mid June, but not hearing any complaints. The rain chance will still be in the forecast through the end of the week — just not widespread amounts across the valley.

Temperatures do however return back to where they’re normally at by Thursday with mostly sunny skies as this cut-off low moves out of the southeast. High pressure moves in heating things up for the the official start to summer and Father’s Day Weekend.

Temperatures running roughly 5 degrees below average through the short term. Near average by Thursday and Friday. For the weekend, temperatures will be near 5 degrees above average. So far through the month of June our average afternoon high is 89 degrees.