Cooler and breezy today with highs staying in the 60s for most.

The days of upper 70s and low 80s are gone, but just for a short time. Temperatures today will struggle to get out of the middle to upper 60s, a little bit different compared to the upper 70s that we’ve had over the last couple of days. Plenty of sunshine this afternoon after a little bit of cloud cover and a few showers mainly south of Columbus early this morning.

Wednesday wind gust

Hold on to your hats today! Winds will be gusting out of the north around 20 mph, it may feel a little cooler because of the wind so be sure to grab a light jacket for this morning and afternoon. Good news by the late afternoon and early evening our winds will begin to calm down.

Chilly to start Thursday off with temperatures in the middle 40s, it would not surprise me if we even had a few rural areas dropping down to the upper 30s. Great news, temperatures rebound Thursday afternoon with highs in the middle 70s and plenty of sunshine.

More cloud cover on Friday with a slight chance for a few showers Friday night and into Saturday but the best chance for showers and possibly widespread rain will be on Sunday and Monday. Scattered showers possible Sunday afternoon and evening, rain looks to continue into Monday morning where it could be heavy. Despite the rain and clouds temperatures will stay warm with most of the area in the low 80s.