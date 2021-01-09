Cooler and dry for the weekend before rain chances return to kick off the work week

As of the 9 pm hour, we’re still seeing high clouds across the News 3 viewing area, but these will start to break up as we continue into the overnight hours, which will allow our temperatures to bottom out near freezing as we wake up Saturday morning. The low pressure system that brought some light showers earlier today to our area is currently moving off the East Coast, and brought some snow to folks in North Carolina, as discussed in our previous webcast, but no snow to our area.

For the weekend, surface high pressure will settle back into the region, keeping us dry but cool with high temperatures only in the lower 50s with subfreezing temperatures expected each night.

As we head into the work week, we will turn our attention to a low pressure system and cold front that will move out of the Gulf of Mexico towards our region. This Gulf system will move into our area as we head into Monday, and bring a chance for showers Monday afternoon into the evening and overnight hours. Because temperatures will be well above the freezing mark, we will not see any snow from this system, but our neighbors up to our north in the north Georgia mountains will likely see snow from another system that will bring measurable amounts of snow to that area. This Gulf system that will bring showers to our region will then finally exit our area as we head into Tuesday afternoon.

Behind this system, we will dry out once again for Wednesday and Thursday as surface high pressure settles back into the region, with highs near normal in the mid to upper 50s. Another cold front may move through the region come next Friday, but we are expecting more in the way of clouds than rain as that system moves through the region late next week.