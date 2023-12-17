Sunday is starting out mostly cloudy to overcast across much of the region. Temperatures this morning are in the upper 40s to mid 50s. We will start to see the clouds exit out but it will take awhile. Also, it will be pretty breezy out there with winds gusting to 25 mph. By this evening we’ll be seeing partly cloudy conditions, then mostly clear in the overnight with Monday morning lows in the low 40s.

Monday will be a day full of sunshine with highs near the 60° mark once again with continued breezy conditions. A front will sweep through the region from the north ushering in much cooler and drier air through midweek.

With calmer winds and lows in the upper 20s Wednesday and Thursday morning, expect widespread frost to start the day across the area.

We’ll remain dry with temperatures warming back into the 60s by Friday and into next weekend. We will be watching for the potential of some isolated showers on Saturday, although the best chance of rain, as of now, looks to be Christmas Eve (Sunday). If you have any outdoor plans for next weekend or Christmas, don’t go changing them just yet, as the timing of the weekend system could and probably will change. The one thing we are certain of unfortunately, there will be NO snow for us for Christmas this year, at least the natural kind anyway.

We’ll keep an eye on the system for next weekend, in the meantime, have a great week and Happy Holidays!

Meteorologist Brian Thomas