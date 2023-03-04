Columbus, Ga (WRBL)- After a powerful low pressure system pushed through the U.S. late Friday, clearer conditions are in store for the weekend. While conditions will remain breezy, only a few high clouds will be in store for our Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures will be cooler with highs today and Sunday in the mid-70s. Morning lows will be in the 40s tomorrow morning.

The clouds will return to the forecast briefly Monday morning, but conditions will clear as we head further into the afternoon. Temperatures will warm back into the 80s by Monday afternoon, with lows in the 60s.

Showers will return to the forecast Tuesday, with scattered showers lasting throughout the day. We will continue to see this unsettled pattern with a chance of rain every day through the end of the workweek. Readings will cool back into the upper 60s by Thursday before quickly rebounding into the 70s by Friday.