Cooler mornings, warmer, and teetering on hot afternoons in this forecast.

Tonight-Overnight: The forecast is active across Mississippi, Alabama, and Georgia where the warm front is stalled-out and active weather is riding along the front. SEVERE WEATHER: We are tracking a few more waves right now taking this system through the overnight. Our risk is very low for severe storms. Watching Chambers, Troup, and Meriwether Counties in the Marginal Risk area.

Wednesday-Saturday: These will be sunny to mostly sunny days with cooler mornings perfect for pollen flowing freely and likely record heat by Friday. The record is 88°, with our forecast evenly matching this right now with overcast skies. Late Saturday a stronger front enters the region with showers and storms approaching the region.

Sunday-Monday: Late Saturday through early Sunday morning there will be a set-up for a marginal risk for some elevated storms for damaging wind. A second front sweeps through Monday morning, with less energy and cooler weather and sunshine Tuesday through Wednesday of the following week.