Columbus, Ga (WRBL)- Cooler temperatures this Monday morning! Many of us waking up to lower 60s and upper 50s. Expect highs in the low to mid 80s later this afternoon. Conditions will stay dry and sunny for the rest of the day.

The rest of the week will trend near average with highs in the mid 80s through the end of the school week. However, cooler temperatures will move in Friday as lows dip into the upper 50s and highs struggle to get out of the lower 80s.

Even though many areas are trending dry, we won’t see rain for the next several days. Our next best chance for rain will move in over the weekend, as a tropical disturbance forms off the coast of the Carolinas. This will only bring a few stray showers and storms for the weekend and start of next week.

Hurricane Nigel formed in the Atlantic early this morning with wind gusts up to 100 mph. Current models show that Nigel is on track to become the next major hurricane of the 2023 season. Yesterday’s cool front will actually help to push Nigel east later this week.