Columbus, GA (WRBL)- After a few stray showers to our east this afternoon, conditions will begin to dry out as we head into the overnight hours. As a wedge of cool air moves down from the north, temperatures tomorrow morning will drop into the lower 50s. Clouds will linger and there will be scattered to widespread showers throughout the afternoon. Thanks to continued cloud cover and showers, readings will struggle to get out of the mid-50s.

These showers will linger into Easter morning, but clouds will begin to clear by the afternoon. Readings will begin to warm as afternoon highs get into the mid-60s.

After a brief break from the rain for Monday and Tuesday, the unsettled pattern will return to the First Alert forecast. Beginning late Wednesday, a gulf low will bring stray showers. These showers will become more widespread as we head toward the end of the week.

Temperatures will slowly warm back up beginning Sunday, as readings reach into the 70s Tuesday afternoon. By Friday, readings will be in the upper 80s, however, some areas may see lower 80s.