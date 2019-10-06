Cooler temperatures, but not ‘fall like’ yet

While we still aren’t quite into the cool fall-like temperatures that are typical for this time of year, we are finally out of the upper 90s.

Another cool front will move through late Monday into early Tuesday which will keep our highs around the mid 80s through the end of the week. Rain chances remain sporadic through Wednesday morning with the best shot for a shower being on Tuesday.

We could experience overcast to mostly cloudy conditions Wednesday as a wedge wants to develop across northeast Georgia and the Carolinas.

Next weekend, another cool front will move through on Saturday possibly bringing a chance of rain, but won’t be shocked if we come away with nothing at all from it.

Following the passage of this frontal boundary, we will have temperatures in the lower 80s and potentially the upper 70s in some spots.