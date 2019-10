Still a hot afternoon Saturday out across the region with a few showers and storms looming on the fringes of the valley; however, cooler temperatures are on the way.

A cold front will move through Monday evening and it will bring just an isolated chance of rain and will help keep temperatures cooler.

Mid-week will see sunny and breezy conditions with mid 80s back to the region.

Another cold front moves in just in time for next weekend bringing another shot of some cooler air.