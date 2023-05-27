Columbus, Ga (WRBL)- Cooler today with temperatures struggling to get out of the 70s. This afternoon will be beautiful with sunny skies and breezy conditions.

Tomorrow morning will be cooler with readings in the low to mid 50s, but temperatures will warm up into the 80s. Conditions will be pleasant again with clouds increasing throughout the day.

An Atlantic low will continue to bring showers and even a few rumbles of thunder to part of the coast. So if you plan to travel to the Carolinas this weekend be prepared for wet roads.

Readings will increase into the upper 80s by Wednesday, and some areas may even see lower 90s. The chance of rain will return to the First Alert forecast for our Thursday and Friday.