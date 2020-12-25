Cooler weather sticks around for the first half of the weekend before we warm up heading into next week

Merry Christmas from the First Alert Weather Team! We are seeing wall-to-wall sunshine across the News 3 viewing area with temperatures only reaching the upper 30s and low 40s this afternoon. Once the sun sets this evening, high pressure will move into the region, causing our temperatures to drop quickly overnight, and we’ll wake up to temperatures in the low to mid 20s for Saturday morning, so we are looking at the potential for a hard freeze overnight across much of the region.

High pressure will remain in place for the weekend, keeping us dry. High temperatures will slowly climb back closer to normal, with highs near 50 on Saturday and in the upper 50s by Sunday.

As we head into early next week, we will see a weak cold front approach our area from the northwest. This system will move through the region throughout the day on Monday, but we are not expecting any chance for rain as this system pushes through, mainly just some high level clouds. We will remain mostly sunny and warm for Tuesday behind this system.

Our focus will then shift to another cold front and low pressure system off to our west as we approach the middle of the work week. This system is expected to move closer to our area as we approach Wednesday, therefore we cannot rule out the chance for a few showers especially during the afternoon and into the evening. This cold front will then bring in a more widespread chance for showers and possibly a few thunderstorms as go into late Wednesday night and throughout much of New Year’s Eve before it finally exits our area late on New Year’s Eve, just in time to ring in 2021 with drier and cooler weather returning to the region for the first day of the new year.