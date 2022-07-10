For your Sunday, we will see some sunshine, but you’ll need to have the umbrella around too, in fact you’ll probably want to take one and leave it in your car so you’ll have one wherever you go, because it’s going to be one of those weeks. But for today, not quite the coverage we saw yesterday where almost everybody saw some rain. A little more isolated for today. Highs today will be in the upper 80s to near 90.

As we head into Monday, we’ll start out cloudy once again, and heading into the afternoon, the focus is more south of us as a stationary front drops further south. But, going into Tuesday, that front moves back a little northward, and with it comes the clouds and the better rain chances. Right now, it looks like Columbus southward for Tuesday. So today and Monday, more isolated,. In fact Monday, we may not see anything other than clouds. But Tuesday, back to the more scattered variety.

As far as rainfall estimates for the next 7 days… isolated to start the week, back to scattered for the middle to later half of the work week, and then back to isolated for the weekend. But overall, we could see as much as 2 to 2.5 inches for the week. Of course all beneficial rainfall and wetter than average as we average just over 1 inch per week in July.

Tropics? Nothing expected over the next 5 days, so all is quiet there.

Thanks for watching WRBL News 3 and have a great Sunday! Brian