COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Conditions will start to cool down tonight as a cool front moves through the southeast, bringing temperatures back into the 80s. These temperatures will remain through next week, with overnight lows will drop into the lower 60s and even the upper 50s on some nights. Our chances of rain remain slim until another front moves through on Sunday evening. This front could bring a few evening showers throughout the region and cooling temperatures into the lower 80s. Conditions will clear back up by Monday morning, and our chance of rain will remain slim as we keep an eye on the gulf.



TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Fiona is currently a Category 4 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 130 mph. This storm is traveling northward in the West Atlantic, and it is expected to make landfall in Canada this weekend. In the Caribbean Sea, Invest-98-L has an 80% chance of becoming a developed storm in the next 48 hours and a 90% chance over the next 5 days. As this system strengthens, model projections indicate that this system will end up in the Gulf of Mexico by next week.