PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – The Chattahoochee Valley Community College announce it would be closed during normal operating hours on Tuesday due to anticipated inclement weather.

Although the college will be closed for in-person instruction, all instruction will be converted to e-learning/ virtual learning.

The community college says registration and add/drop activities will still be accessible online through Pirate Web during this time. Since inclement weather has cause on campus closure, late registration and drop/add will be extended until Wednesday.

The college anticipates that normal operations will resume of Wednesday, however the college will share additional updates to students and staff via School Cast, if weather conditions remain unsafe.