Damage: Photos, videos of Hurricane Isaias flooding and damage in Myrtle Beach area

Send your photos of storm damages or floodwaters to wbtw.com here.

A section of Sea Cabin Pier was destroyed as Isaias moved along the South Carolina coast. A portion of the middle section of the pier is missing after the storm is gone, according to North Myrtle Beach PIO Pat Dowling.





(Source: City of North Myrtle Beach)

Horry County Fire Rescue assisted with multiple structure fires in Ocean Isle Beach, North Carolina after Hurricane Isaias made landfall at 11:10 p.m. Monday.

Courtesy: Horry County Fire Rescue/Twitter

Courtesy: Horry County Fire Rescue/Twitter

Courtesy: Horry County Fire Rescue/Twitter

Courtesy of HCFR

Photo courtesy of Daniel Evans

Officials with the Pawleys Island Police Department reported a fare amount of debris at first light Tuesday morning and are working with the South Carolina Department of Transportation to clear several roadways.

“If you do not have an immediate need to be on the island this morning, please avoid coming down here,” the agency said in a tweet.







The video below from Pawleys Island Police Chief Mike Fanning shows one of the causeways flowing over.

Fire Chief Kevin Otte reports numerous roads along Ocean Boulevard in Surfside Beach with floodwaters covering them. One car is in the water, but no one was injured. Please avoid the area.

North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue crews are dealing with numerous stranded motorists in addition to several other incidents. There is substantial flooding in the streets throughout the city. “We cannot stress this enough. Please stay off the roads. Stay out of flooded areas,” the department posted on social media.

43rd Ave

43rd Ave

43rd Ave Flooding in Cherry Gove submitted by Lynn Conner

Parts of Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach are covered in water. Officers are setting up cones near 3rd Ave South.

Storm surge was significant in the Garden City area, making many roads impossible to drive. They were covered with sand or water for periods of the storm. People in the area reported water in their beach house.

North Waccamaw Drive near Garden City was covered by water in several areas as Isaias moves closer to Horry County.

Storm surge tonight around 10 PM in Garden City Beach, SC. Photo by Becki Meadows.

Beach Access 11, Sunset Drive, is completely inaccessible. (Source: Horry County Police)

A Canopy has blown off on the Apache Pier in Myrtle Beach. Watch the video below taken by ObiWanKaineobi on Twitter.

A car stuck is stuck in the water near Carolina Forest. This section of River Oaks Drive is blocked. See photo below.

Car stuck in the water near Carolina Forest. This section of River Oaks Drive is blocked.